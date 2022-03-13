Hamburger icon
NEITMAN, Holly

Obituaries
1 hour ago

NEITMAN (Clapp),

Holly Ann

Age 64, of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Holly owned and operated Tasteful Catering. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Holly enjoyed gardening, traveling and watching horse racing. She is survived by her husband of 28 years: Dean Neitman, children: Melanie (Steve) Clark, David (Ashleigh) Riggs, Nathan (Jacqueline Stemple) Neitman, Dean C. Neitman, grandchildren: Peyton (Derek), Riley, Katelyn, Carson, Elijah, Izzabelle, Daxton, Teagann, Malakai, father: Marion Clapp, siblings:

Jamie Clapp, Rick (Lisa) Clapp, Barry Clapp, Angie Howell, nephews: Jesse (Angie) Howell, Derrick (Hannah) Howell, great-nieces and great-nephews: Ryan, Jessica, Amelia,

Michael and Mirabelle, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother: Susan (Coppock) Copley. A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on

Wednesday, from 3:00 p.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to New Vocations

(www.newvocations.org). To view the service for Holly and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


