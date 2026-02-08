Neil Hagstrom

Hagstrom, Neil Tyler



Hagstrom, Neil Tyler 55, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on February 5, 2026. He was born on October 9, 1970, in Dayton to Phillip and Diane Hagstrom.



Neil was a proud graduate of Wright State University, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education in January 1994. He completed a full honors program on scholarship and graduated summa cum laude, a testament to his intelligence and dedication. Neil spent most of his career as an auto claims adjuster for insurance and collision companies, where his excellent communication skills served him well. He had a natural ability to connect with people and handle challenging situations with grace and professionalism. Neil lived his life with an infectious joy and deep faith in Jesus Christ. He had a genuine passion for sharing God's word and love with everyone he encountered, touching countless lives with his warmth and spiritual devotion.



A gifted musician, Neil poured his heart into creating music and had an exceptional talent for playing numerous instruments with skill and artistry. Music was one of the many ways he expressed his creative spirit and connected with others.



Those who knew Neil will remember him as often the funniest person in the room, with a sense of humor that was completely his own. His laughter and unique wit brought light to every gathering. Neil is survived by his father, Phillip Hagstrom; his older brother, Brad Hagstrom; his two beloved daughters, Sophia and Lilly; and numerous friends whose lives he enriched. He was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Hagstrom, and his oldest brother, John Hagstrom. His funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Rick James officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.



