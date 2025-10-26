Neil Banke

BANKE, Neil R.



NEIL R. BANKE, age 91, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2025 at St. Leonard. He was born in Dayton on September 2, 1934, the son of Robert Banke and Dorothy (Flora) Delano. Neil was a 1952 graduate of Kiser High School. He attended the University of New Mexico before graduating from the University of Dayton with a degree in Electrical Engineering, and later graduating with his M.B.A. from Xavier University. Neil spent his career as a Civilian Electrical Engineer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in the Avionics Lab until his retirement in 1992. In his free time, Neil enjoyed spending time with his family, especially attending his children's and grandchildren's events, who cherished him and knew him as the one and only "Diddad". He was a faithful member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish for many years. Neil leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Ellen (Dayspring) Banke; children, Bob (Diane) Banke, Beth (Brad) Lantz, John Banke and Jeanne (Bob) Beebe; sixteen grandchildren, Natalie (Jordan), Bobby (Eileen), Emi (Zach), Mary (Josh), Matt (Casey), Max (Kelly), Marisa, Bradley (Abbie), Michael B (Rachel), Sam (Madison), Lauren, Anna, Lily, Bip, Michael L and Jenna, along with three great-grandchildren, Walker, Elle and Charlie. In addition to his parents, Neil was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Banke. Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, November 3, 2025 from 10-11am at St. Leonard Church, 8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Gerald Haemmerle beginning at 11:00am in the church. A private burial will take place for the family in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Neil's name to Elizabeth's New Life Center, 2201 N. Main St., Dayton 45405 or to the St. Leonard Chapel Fund. The WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME-KETTERING is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



