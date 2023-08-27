Neibert, Philip Wayne



Philip Wayne Neibert, - Age 71, of Sugarcreek Township, OH, passed away August 13, 2023. Phil was born in Dayton, OH on June 25, 1952 and resided in the Dayton, OH area his entire life. Phil graduated from Fairmont West HS in Kettering and then attended both Sinclair Community College and the University of Cincinnati. Phil began his working career as a busboy in a local restaurant and worked his way up through almost every position until he became a partner or owner of four different restaurants. As the economy fell in 1992, he closed the last of his restaurants. He worked in several different fun and challenging fields over the next several months including a television repairman, a cab driver, an engineering liaison for Delco products, dabbled in country and western music as an executive producer and even a casino promoter in Las Vegas. He then decided to change his career path and took a position as a Financial Advisor with Aetna Financial, which then became ING and finally Voya, which is where he worked for over 30 years and from which he recently retired. Phil really enjoyed spending time and socializing with a very special group of close friends. He enjoyed attending outside concerts and festivals in the summer and fall. He loved to travel and visited a wide variety of destinations, both national and international, over the years. He also enjoyed spending time at the Casinos. But, most of all, Phil loved his beloved pets  Pepper, Bianca, Maddie and Mr. Cat. Phil was preceded in death by his father and mother, Albert Dale and Lorene (Heuer) Neibert. Phil is survived by his sister, Janice, cousins Mildred, Michael, Nicholas, Kevin, Christine, Nicole, Jeanette and many special friends. Arrangements are being handled by Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. A private service will be held. A Celebration of Life in Phil's honor will be held on Saturday September 16, 2023 at Heritage Christian Church 7171 Wilmington Dayton Rd Bellbrook, OH 45459 at 12:00 pm. In ln lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phil's name to SICSA at www.sicsa.org. Online condolences may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



