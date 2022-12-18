NEFF, Ruth Ann



10/08/1927 - 12/13/2022



Ruth Ann Christian Neff passed away on December 13, 2022, in Elgin, South Carolina, with her daughter Melinda at her bedside. Ruthie, as she was known by many, was born on October 8, 1927, in a small farmhouse in Lawrenceville, Ohio. She was the youngest of six siblings - Ralph, Juanita, Alfred, Selma and Helen. Ruth married John (Bud) Neff, the love of her life, in 1948 and they shared almost seven decades of marriage together. Bud passed away on November 22, 2016. Ruth graduated from Lawrenceville High School and worked as a secretary most of her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In 1963 she was named Springfield Mother of the Year.



Ruth was the mother of four children Mark (1949-1988) (Diane); Mary (William Rogers); Michael (1952-2013) (Connie); Melinda (George Bauchat). She had eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Ruth loved her family and her dogs. She loved cleaning and cooking and loved feeding everyone. She had many friends and loved the "Traveling Squad" which followed Wittenberg football and had many good times together. Ruth and Bud were lifetime members at Grace Lutheran Church and sat in the third row each Sunday.



Services for Ruth will be at Grace Lutheran Church in Springfield at a later date.

