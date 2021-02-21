NEFF, Cynthia

NEFF (Smith), Cynthia



1930-2021



Cynthia Smith Neff, "Cinnie" "Cindy", age 90 of Dayton, Ohio, died peacefully on Sunday, February 7, 2021. She was born July 20, 1930, on her Mother's Birthday in Oakwood, Ohio, to Milton and Harriet (Rosnagle) Smith and was the oldest of three children. Cinnie graduated from Edwin D. Smith Elementary and Oakwood High School, class of 1948. She attended the University of Dayton while working at NCR before marriage and raising 4 children. She is preceded in death by her parents; her



beloved husband of 37 years, Richard "Dick" Neff, December 25, 2020; Dick's son, Peter Neff; sister, Lynda Basel, brother-in-law, Robert Basel; sisters-in-law, Jane Smith, Marjorie Tolle; first husband, Raymond J. Munger. She is survived by her



children, Susan Marie Munger, Catherine Richardson (Dave), Sally Harris (Scott), and David Munger; and Dick's children, Nona Neff Alleman, Marna Whitaker and Jack Neff (Glenda); 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; cherished brother, Peter Smith; brother-in-law, Edward R. Tolle; brother-in-law,



Thomas Neff (JoAnn); daughter-in-law, Karen Weprin; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended



family and friends.



In kindergarten, Cinnie developed life-long friendships, and met her grade school friends weekly for knitting. She was an expert knitter, who made argyle socks, Christmas stockings for her family, and hats, scarfs, mittens and booties for her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Her love of sports began in youth playing tennis at the park. At Oakwood High School Cinnie participated in numerous extra-curricular activities including field hockey. That outstanding team was enshrined in the OHS Athletic Hall of Fame. Cindy enjoyed an active life including dance classes where she met her sweetheart Dick. She played in tennis and golf leagues, and on the golf courses in Southern California for over 20 years. After raising her family, Cindy returned to work at American General Life Insurance Company retiring in 1993 after 13 years. Once retired, she and Dick spent many happy winters joined by family in Corona del Mar and on Balboa Island in California. She was an avid bridge player in women's and couples groups; her love of cards and board games was shared with her children and grandchildren. The Cindy and Dick team were unbeatable at their favorite card game 'Oh Heck'; they loved to win – and most always did.



Cindy was a life-long volunteer in her community; she embraced many opportunities and made a difference in the lives of those she touched. A career Girl Scout Leader, her daughters have fond memories of selling Girl Scout Cookies, of weekend camping trips and canoeing adventures on the Little Miami River. She was an active member of St. George's Episcopal Church. Her husband Dick co-founded The Castle, a nonprofit organization in October of 1993. Over the years Cindy actively fundraised for the Castle's many events she held dear to her heart.



A loving wife, sister, aunt, mother, and grandmother who devoted her life to family. A dear friend to many, Cindy was a "sister" to all as reflected in her extensive, life-long friendships. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, can-do attitude, and as a protector of those she loved.



A funeral service is planned for both Cindy and Dick Neff on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 11:00 am, at St. George's Episcopal Church, 5520 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Interment of ashes, St. George's Episcopal Church Memorial Garden.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in Cindy's name may be sent to St. George's Episcopal Church, or The Friends of the Castle, 133 North Main Street, Centerville, Ohio 45459.

