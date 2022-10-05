NEAL, Jerry E.



Age 81, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Centerville Health and Rehab. Jerry was born November 20, 1940, to the late Estus and Daisy (Mastin) Neal. Jerry was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the US Army. He was employed with Metallurgical Services and retired in 2003. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jesse Neal. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Angela (Jeff) Shupert; his grandchildren, Andrew (Shelbi) Shupert, Logan Shupert; his great-grandchildren, Xaedyn, Caeson, Peyton, and Jackson. A visitation for Jerry will be Friday, October 7, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery with full military honors.

