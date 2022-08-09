journal-news logo
NEAL, Jerred

NEAL, Jerred Lynn

Age 34, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at his residence after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born August 23, 1987, in Palm Beach, Florida, and moved to Ohio when he was 10 years of age. He was employed at Walmart Distribution Center in Monroe. Jerred was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with his family. Preceding him in death was his father, Thomas Neal in 2019. He is survived by his wife, Brittney Lynne Neal; two sons, Isaiah and Little Jerred; his mother, Cherry Lynn Neal; two brothers, Grant Brimmer (Jessica); and Wilkie Owens-Neal (Brandon), four sisters, Peggy Neal, Bessie Neal, Barbara Neal and Cherish Honaker (Louis); and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life for his family will be held at a future date. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at


