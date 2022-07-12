NAVE, Robert Edwin "Bob"



Age 94, of Springfield, passed away on July 10, 2022. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on February 10, 1928, the son of the late Paul and Emma Nave. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Mary Jean Nave; his son, William Charles Nave; and numerous siblings. Bob is survived by his son, Timothy Alan (Karen Campbell) Nave; daughter, Melissa Ann (Douglas) Szempruch; grandchildren, Emily Teffeau, Ethan Szempruch, Pat Nave, Troy Nave and Tori Nave; step-grandchildren, Paige Rogers, Reese Rogers, Jake Rogers and Erin Hartley; great-grandson, Dominic Catanzariti; brother, James Nave; and many other loving family and friends. He was the former Owner of The Floor Store in Springfield. In his free time, he enjoyed playing KENO, hunting, fishing, watching football and baseball. A Wake will be held at a later date at Tutty's in Beavercreek, date and time will be announced on Bob's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Pheasants Forever, www.pheasantsforever.org. To share a memory of Bob with the family or to leave a special message, please click on the Share Memories button above.

