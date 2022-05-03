NATHAN, Marion

NATHAN (Heins),



Marion Fisher



Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Sylvia and Joseph Heins. She passed away at her home in Delray Beach, FL, on March 20. Marion is preceded in death by her husband Ira Nathan and brothers, Murray Heins, Bert Heins and Irwin Heins. She grew up and raised her family in



Dayton, Ohio, where she attended Fairview HS and OSU.



Marion was an avid golfer and played throughout her life, at Meadowbrook in Dayton, Polo Club in Boca Raton and Delaire in Delray Beach. She organized many charity events and golf tournaments for Breast Cancer Research and the Diabetes Research Institute.



Marion leaves behind her children: Jim Fisher (Rhonda), Jan Tullis (Scott) and Lauren Fisher; her grandchildren, Kate



Paradise (Mike), Eric Fisher, Jonathan Tullis, and Sari Tullis; and great-grandchild, Charlotte Paradise.



Her children request that any donations be sent to playforpink.org or diabetesresearch.org.

