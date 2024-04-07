Nash, Vernon "Dusty"



age 65, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2024. Vernon was born in Dayton to the late Clarence & Virjean Nash. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Michelle Kearns; siblings, Carol Enscoe and Clarence "Clancy" Nash. Vernon is survived by his daughter, Nicole (Alan) Kearns; grandchildren, Lily, Samuel and Caroline Kearns; siblings, Judy (Paul) Martin, Larry (Kim) Nash and Christopher (Darlene) Nash; brother-in-law, Frank Enscoe; sister-in-law, Cathy Nash; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Vernon was an avid golfer, Bengal's fan and enjoyed fishing. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 12, 2024 from 12:30-2:00pm at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. A celebration of life will follow at 2pm. To leave a special message please visit, www.NewcomerDayton.com.



