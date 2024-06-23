Nash, Rowena "Sissy"



Rowena Nash "Sissy", age 69, of Dayton, Ohio, born August 12, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 14, 2024 at PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Miamisburg. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1974. Over the years, Sissy worked various jobs in her lifetime but also enjoyed working in the bakery at Walmart in Erie, PA where she retired after 14 years of service. She moved back to Dayton in July of 2018 after a tragic accident and remained with close family and friends. Sissy was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Susie Smith; brothers, Daniel Rhines and Luther Williams; sister, Betty L. Smith; grandson, Levonte Ford; great grandchildren; Symphony and Harmony Freeman. Sissy is survived by her four children, Tanya (Jerome) Wideman, Latricia (Leonard) Ford, Sai Sunet (Iran) Epps, Luther (Kim) Smith; two sisters, Janice Smith and Alice Tisdale; three brothers, Joseph (Madeline) Washington, Jerry Washington, and Van Smith; 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; special niece, Barbara Cole; special friends, Patricia Anderson, Connie (Dwayne) Sanders of Erie, PA, Johanna Camp of Norfolk, VA, and ex-husband, William "Billy" Nash; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 4200 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangement entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



