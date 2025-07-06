Narramore (Huelskamp), Mary Kathryn
NARRAMORE, Mary Kathryn (Huelskamp), age 87, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, June 29, 2025 at Hearth & Home Senior Assisted Living at Vandalia. Mary was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, reading and traveling. Mary was preceded in death by her husbands, Urban Huelskamp & Thomas Narramore; parents, Vincent & Salome Hartnagle, daughter, Lisa Huelskamp and Mary's dog, Buster and cat, Phoebe. Mary is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Julia & Steve Dudley, Margaret & John Fisher; son, Jeffrey Huelskamp; grandson, Vincent (Mallory) Fisher; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Mass of the Christian Burial 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at Queen of Martyrs Church, 4144 Cedar Ridge Road, Dayton, Ohio 45414. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike from 5-7 PM Monday, July 7, 2025. The family would like to thank the dedicated caring staff at Hearth Home at Vandalia and Day City Hospice.
