Nancy McCombs

McCombs, Nancy L.



McCombs, Nancy L., 88 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, January 5, 2026. She was born in Springfield on December 18, 1937 the daughter of John E. Fisher and Helen (Huffman) Heaton. Survivors include her five children and spouses, Cindy McCombs, Jim (Christine) McCombs, Kristy (Gregg) Lambert, Randy (Holly) McCombs and Chad (Monica) McCombs; daughter-in-law, Tracy McCombs; seven grandchildren, Kyleigh, Patrick, Brenna, Jessica, Lane, Duke and Ella; three great grandchildren, Brady, Colsen and Beckett and sister, Sondra Frank. Two Stepbrothers, Micky Heaton and Jimmy (Cathy) Heaton. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd; son, Steve; brother, John E. Fisher, Jr. and sister, Kathleen Whaley. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in Lawrenceville Cemetery.



