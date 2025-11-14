Nancy Coning

Coning (Imhoff), Nancy R.



Nancy R. Coning age 82 passed away Tuesday November 11, 2025. She was born October 25, 1943 in Hamilton to the late Charles and Edythe (Sipe) Imhoff. She worked in Administration for Avon for many years and was a member of Park Ave United Methodist Church. Nancy is survived by two sons Kevin (Alison) Coning, Stephen (Lisa) Coning; five grandchildren Dallas, Samantha, Kasey, Landon, Benjamin; two sisters Joann Niziolek, Linda Hamm; one brother David (Debbie) Imhoff and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 51 years Perry Coning. Graveside service Monday November 24, 2025 at Rose Hill Burial Park at 11:00am. Visitation at Park Ave United Methodist Church 801 Park Ave Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Monday November 24, 2025 from 1:00pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 2:00pm with Pastors Roger Emerson and Chris Trumbull officiating. Memorials may be directed to Park Ave United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



