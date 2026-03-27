Nancy Bowman

Bowman, Nancy Kay



Age 67 of Troy, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at VanCrest of Troy. She was born May 31, 1958 in Mansfield to Ted L. Bowman and Mary Lou (DeVore) Bowman.



Nancy was preceded in death by her father Ted, as well as her husband Terry Burr, who passed away September 2, 2020.



Those left to cherish Nancy's memory include her mother Mary Lou Bowman of Perrysville, siblings Larry Bowman of Wyoming, Susie (Kevin) Reinthal of Loudonville, OH, Mary Ann (Chris) Chapman of Florida, Connie Kennedy of Perrysville, Joe (Chris) Bowman of Perrysville, and Lee (Pam) Bowman of Tennessee; as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family.



Nancy was a 1976 graduate of Loudonville High School and received her Journalism degree from Kent State University in 1980. Her illustrious career in journalism began in Galion, where she wrote for the local paper for several years. She then began her time with the Troy Daily News and Dayton Daily News, where she wrote for several years, bringing human interest stories to the Miami and Montgomery County communities that were compelling and thought-provoking. She was passionate about her writing, and even contributed part time to the Tippecanoe Gazette up until she was too ill to write. She also wrote newsletters part time for Upper Valley Medical Center. Her impact on the community led her to receive the 2016 Woman of Excellence Award from the Piqua YWCA. When Nancy wasn't at her keyboard, she enjoyed tending to her flower garden and her four cats- who kept her the most busy! She had a giving heart and was a generous donor to various charities. She will be missed by her family, friends, and all whose lives she impacted with her stories.



A celebration of life will be held 11:30AM Saturday, April 11, 2026 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Visitation will be from 10:30AM-11:30AM prior to the service.



Memorial donations may be given to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County: 3230 N County Rd 25A, Troy, OH 45373, St. Patrick Soup Kitchen: 25 N Mulberry St, Troy, OH 45373, or a charity of your choice.



Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.



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