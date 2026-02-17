Nancy Baldiga

Baldiga (Tallman), Nancy Jo



Baldiga, Nancy Jo, age 87 of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away on February 5th, 2026. She was born in Berne, Indiana on July 14th, 1938 to Clarence and Bernice Tallman. Nancy graduated from Fairview High School and Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio. Nancy took pride in her career at Wright Patterson Air Force Base for over 20 years.



Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 18 years, Donald Lee Baldiga. Nancy had unconditional love for her three surviving children, Jean Cline, Laura (Mark) Kite, and Dave (Shelley) Baldiga. Nancy was a devoted and loving grandmother to her seven grandchildren, Angela (Jeremy), Jennifer (Dan), Dan (Taylor), Lisa (Tony), Stephanie, Willem, and Henry. She also adored her nine great grandchildren, Gabe, Chase, Olivia, Elliana, Logan, Carter, Conrad, Lacey, and Coleson. Nancy is also survived by her sister, Beverly Kimble.



Nancy donated her body for research to Wright State University's School of Medicine. The family will hold private services. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



