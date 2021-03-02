X

NAGY, Paul

Age 82, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away February 23, 2021, at Hawthorne Glen where he had been a patient for a short time. He was born in New York City, New York, and a resident of Middletown, for several years. He had been a Minister with the Church of Christ, and also a Salesman for Guyler Buick. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Joan. Graveside

Services will be Monday, March 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at North Monroe Cemetery, Monroe, Ohio, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating, followed by interment. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs

Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to www.herr-riggs.com.

