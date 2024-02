Naber, Dennis Gerald



Dennis Gerald Naber, 81, of Dayton, OH , died January 30, 2024 at Kettering Medical Center, with his loving wife Sue (Belme) of 55 yrs at his side.



Dennis was born October 24, 1942 to Gerald and Mary (Hackett) Naber. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Bridget, Helen, Ethel Anne and his great grandson Abraham Howard. Survived by his wife Sue Ann, sister Mary Lynn Lang, brother Bernard (Joan) Naber , Son Shawn Naber (Amy Murphy), Daughter Heather (Brent) Steineman, son Mark (Kelly) Naber. Grandchildren: Thai & Keagan Naber. Ashlyn (Austin ) Howard, Colin Steineman , Abigail (Jay) Drennen and Allison Steineman . Great Grandchildren : Arthur & Annabelle Howard.



Dennis Donated his body to Wright State School of Medicine. Memorial Mass will be held at Ascension Catholic Church 11 am on February 15, 2024, 2025 Woodman Dr. Kettering , OH 45420



