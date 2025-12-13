Myrtle Rebbin

Rebbin (Stover), Myrtle Marie



Myrtle Marie Rebbin, 84, of North Lewisburg, Ohio passed away peacefully in her residence surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, December 3, 2025. She was born March 3, 1941, in Moorefield Township, Clark County, Ohio, a daughter of Cephas Stover, Sr. and Clara (Russell) Stover. Myrtle was employed at Honda of America Manufacturing and most recently with Dixie Tax Service. She enjoyed crafting, bird watching and mushroom hunting. She was particularly fond of humming birds, observing and providing feeders to enjoy their remarkable and unique feeding habits. She also enjoyed watching The Ohio State University Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds games. She is survived by her children: Rhonda (Mark) Massie, Scott (Stella) Rebbin, Dana (Perry) Fry, Kandi, (Lee) Collins, Todd Rebbin and Heather Rebbin; her grandchildren: Ronella, Dustin, Megan, Cody, Ashley, Michelle, Samantha, Nathan, Katelyn, Graycie, and Coy; and her sister, Mary Scholl. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Ronald Allan Rebbin; a grandson, Robert; sister, Betty Kreh and brothers, Cephas Stover, Jr. and Walter Stover. Visitation will be at 1:00PM Saturday, January 3, 2026, in the Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, 642 S. Main Street, Urbana, OH followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00PM. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.walterfunerals.com



