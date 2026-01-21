Myra Flick

Flick, Myra Jean



Myra Jean Flick, age 102, of Fairfield, passed away at her residence on Sunday, January 18, 2026. Myra was born in Hamiton, Ohio on June 21, 1923 to John and Louise Ewen. On September 28, 1940, she married the love of her life, Howard R. Flick. She was employed for a while at Ohio Casualty as a file clerk. Myra left her employment to do what she loved most, taking care of her family. She enjoyed bowling and spending time at the beach. Myra is survived by her son, Richard (Bev) Flick; her daughter in law, Bonnie Flick; her brother, Russ (Debbie) Ewen; her grandchildren, Janette (Jay), Jeanne (Dwayne), Randy, Jeff, Tony, Steve (Debbie) and Joe (Amber) Flick; 10 great-grandchildren; 7 great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Myra was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 71 years, Howard R. Flick; her son, Howard Lynn Flick; her daughter in law, Sandra Flick; and her siblings, Richard, Ralph, Bob, Betty, Peg, Mary and Ron. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 23, 2026 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Hospice. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bonnie Back for her friendship and care of Myra. Condolences may be shared at browndawsonflick.com.



