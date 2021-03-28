MYERS, Sandra

MYERS (Bevenger),



Sandra J. "Sandy"



Age 84, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton with family by her side. She was born in Dayton, OH, on March 8, 1937, to the late



Margaret (Barry) and Paul J. Bevenger. Sandra taught several different grade levels in the Miamisburg school system retiring after 25 years of service from Leveta M. Bauer. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal-grandparents, John and Nettie Barry. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years,



Herman A. Myers; her children, Robert (Sue) Myers, Kathryn (Chuck) Hopkins and Karen (Dennis) McLellan; her grandchildren, Jake, Ben, Will, Kimberly, Calan, Sarah, Caleb, Jessica,



Ally and Brittnie; multiple great-grandchildren; 2 sisters,



Rosalie Carpenter and Linda (Rondal) Brewer; her brother,



David (Becky) Bevenger; numerous nieces and nephews. A



Memorial Service at St. James United Methodist Church will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James U.M.C., 401 Carlwood Dr., Miamisburg, OH 45342. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

