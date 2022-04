MYERS, Marjorie "Marge"



Marjorie (Marge) Myers, passed away December 11, 2021. Her children; Jeff Myers, Dave Myers (deceased) and Ann Myers Snyder, invite you to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11:00 am, Sulphur Grove UM Church, 7505 Taylorsville Rd., Huber Heights. The family will receive guests at 10:00 am at the church.