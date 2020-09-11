Muthert, Theresa Ann

MUTHERT (Scorti), Theresa Ann Theresa Ann (Scorti) Muthert, 90, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 12:17 p.m. peacefully surrounded by her family at the residence of her daughter, Gail's home where she resided for the past 8 weeks. Prior to that, she resided for the past 10 months at Otterbein Senior Life where she loved the attention and all the personnel that helped take care of her. She was born in Middletown, Ohio, October 24, 1929, a daughter of Pasquale and Catherine (Madaffari) Scorti. Theresa retired from the Middletown City School System at the age of 72. She loved working with the teachers and children at the schools as the Cafeteria Lead Worker. She enjoyed feeding everyone there and anyone that came to her home. While her children were growing up, she worked at Bishop Fenwick High school as the Librarian. Her main job while her children were growing up was to be a full-time Mom and she thought she was the Chief in charge of the Madaffari-Scorti family. In her earlier years, she volunteered her time with the STARS Program for the Middletown City School System along with being the President of the TOPS organization. She is survived by her daughters, Gail Corrill of Middletown, Connie Sandker (Gerry) of Franklin, Ohio; and a son, Gary Muthert (Kellie) of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Angela Fraley (David), Emily Muthert (Nick), Dominic Muthert; great-grandchildren, Kyla, Cameron, Tylar, Emma, Koen, Kora; and a new great-grandson, Kane, who was just born and she did not get to meet; a sister, Frances Jones; brothers, Paul Scorti (JoAnn) and Mike Scorti (Kim). She is also survived by her brother-in-law, William Muthert, Jr. She was loved by all her nieces, nephews, cousins, and her grand dogs, Lexi, Aiden, Sarge, Cooper and Coco and all her extended family. Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother and sister; husband, Bob, which they would have celebrated their 69 Wedding Anniversary this past September 1; son, David; brothers, Eugene Scorti, Pat Scorti; sisters, Anna Scorti Derrough, Angeline Scorti and Mary Wellinghoff. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church, 1405 First Ave, Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Saturday, from 10:30 am- 12:30 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044; Abilities First, 4710 Timber Trail Drive, Middletown, Ohio 45044; or PAWS Animal Adoption Center, 6302 Crossings Blvd., Monroe, Ohio 45050. Family wishes to thank Heather, Angela, Lori, Patty, and the rest of the Hospice team for their comfort during Mom's last journey on earth. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

