journal-news logo
X

MUTH, Janice

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MUTH, Janice Helen

A generous, thoughtful, and empathetic person, Janice Helen Muth, who was also strong, organized and assertive, passed away Friday, October 1st, 2021. She was 61 and a resident of Bellbrook.

To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Thursday, October 7th, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The family will hold private burial services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Catholic Relief Fund/Social Services (online at

https://www.crs.org/ways-to-give or https://cssmv.org/). You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story about Janice at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conner & Koch Funeral Home

92 W. Franklin Street

Bellbrook, OH

45305

https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
GRANGER, Maribelle
2
GRUBB, GARY
3
HERRING, CAROLYN
4
HORN, Joyce
5
MAIDEN, Robert
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top