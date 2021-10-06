MUTH, Janice Helen



A generous, thoughtful, and empathetic person, Janice Helen Muth, who was also strong, organized and assertive, passed away Friday, October 1st, 2021. She was 61 and a resident of Bellbrook.



To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Thursday, October 7th, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The family will hold private burial services.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Catholic Relief Fund/Social Services (online at



https://www.crs.org/ways-to-give or https://cssmv.org/). You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story about Janice at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.

