Must, Eleanor

Must (Hambury), Eleanor



Eleanor Must, a long-time resident of Dayton, died July 2 at the age of 93.







She was born in Germany to Fred and Elisabeth (Plaut) Hambury. The young family moved to Italy, to escape Nazi race laws. Unfortunately, soon after arriving in Rome, Eleanor's mother died. When fascism swept through Italy, Fred and Eleanor boarded a ship to immigrate to the United States. Shortly before they were due to arrive, however, quotas were imposed on the number of Jews allowed to enter the country. They spent more than a year in Cuba before gaining entry to the U.S. in 1940. Eleanor lived with her loving aunt and uncle, Erica and Hans Plaut, and cousins, Ruth, Tom and Frank in Mansfield, Ohio. She later moved to Cleveland Heights to rejoin her father and stepmother, Lilly (Michael).



Eleanor earned her undergraduate degree in Occupational Therapy at The Ohio State University, where she met her beloved husband Ray Must. Early in her career she started the O.T. department for United Cerebral Palsy of Kentucky. As a young mother she began teaching in a cooperative nursery school. She taught Early Childhood Education in Dayton Public Schools and went on to earn a Masters of Education from Wright State University. She was active in both the local and National Association for the Education of Young Children and taught Early Childhood Language at WSU. In retirement, Eleanor studied finance and started an investment club for women. She hosted a play reading group, and also was active in a chavurah and the local arts community.



Eleanor had a keen sense of justice and civic duty. She registered hundreds of voters in Dayton over the years and kept current on political news until her final days. Her experience of escaping the Holocaust inspired her to write in her memoir, "I hope that this story engenders in our descendants sympathy toward immigrants who come with less than we had. Their aspirations to live in a free society are as great as ours. We need to pay good fortune forward."



We will miss our mother dearly. We will miss her sharp wit, the sound of her laughter, her great cooking and opinions. Her life force was strong. Eleanor taught, loved and continued to worry and care for us all of our lives. She and our father had a 68 year long marriage that was admirable; each of them encouraging the other's abilities, energy and humor. Toward the end of her life she said, "My home is wherever Ray is."



Predeceased by her husband, artist Ray Must, she is survived by Rachel Must-Ettinger (Joel Ettinger), Miriam Must (Gary Johnson), David Must (Meredith Halpern) and grandchildren Gabriella, Griffin, Jae and Sam, along with beloved cousins, niece and nephews and many dear friends.



A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, July 8, 2024 at Riverview Cemetery, 1809 Schantz Ave., with Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz officiating.



In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the ACLU or a charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



