Muskopf, Jean D.



Jean Day Muskopf peacefully left this earth at her home on March 16th. She made it her life's work to serve others. She served 1000s of hours as a volunteer at McCullough-Hyde Hospital. She and her husband delivered meals on wheels for many years. Her community involvement earned her special recognition as Oxford citizen of the year. Having never met a stranger, she has comforted the mourning, cooked for the hungry and taken care of the lonely for 88 years. She is survived by the love of her life, husband Emery Muskopf. Daughter Cindy Staton (Steve) of Vancouver, WA and Son Marc Muskopf of Cincinnati. Her 2 grandchildren Rachel (Evan) McGovern of Tacoma WA, and Daniel (Molly) Staton of Kissimmee FL, and 3 great grandsons Joel McGovern, Isaac McGovern and Malachi Staton. Her brother, Garry Day and sister Winnie Hunt and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Floyd and Elizabeth Day. Her brothers Roger Day, Harold Day, Robert Day and sister Thelma. A service will be held at Paul R. Young in Oxford, Ohio on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to Hospice of Cincinnati.



