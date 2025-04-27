Musick, Katherine "Kay"



Katherine (Kay) Musick, 88, of Tipp City, passed away Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Miami County, Ohio. She was born February 19, 1937, in Bethel Ohio, to the late Lawrence and Martha Matson. Kay is survived by her loving daughter Teresa "Terri" (David) Howard of Tipp City; loving son Dan Musick of Arcanum; and her favorite and only grandchildren Amanda (Jesse) Clark, Nathan Howard and his girlfriend, Nadia Mahan. Sister in laws, Linda Musick and Betty Matson, and Brother-in law Dick Williams. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, of 56 years, Ralph Musick and her brother, Phil Matson, Dick & Joyce Musick, Bob Musick, and Kathy Williams. Kay was a 1956 graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School and a graduate of Nursing School working as an LPN. For many years, she donated her time decorating the windows at the Nearly New in Troy, Ohio focusing on color coordinating clothes, themes, holidays and events that were happening around Troy. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Kay was a passionate cook, who found happiness in the kitchen, sharing homemade meals that brought comfort and connection to everyone around the table. Additionally, in her spare time, she enjoyed weekends at their lake house, dining out, especially the Pine Club, and snowmobile trips with Ralph & their many friends. Kay's love and passion for animals was evident as they had many dogs and cats over the years. She also found so many homes for strays that came her way. Her pets were a very big part of her life, they always made her smile. In keeping with Kay's wishes, a private funeral service will be held for the immediate family. We ask for your thoughts and prayers during this time and thank you for your love and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. County Rd. 25-A, Troy, OH 45373. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences and memories of Kay may be sent to the family at zerklefh.com





