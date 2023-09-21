Muse, Michael Wayne



MUSE, Michael Wayne, age 62, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Kindred Hospital Dayton. Michael was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a member of the Dayton Korean Grace Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen & Sarah; sisters, Susan Northern and Melinda Copenhaver. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Yong Hui; daughter, Michelle Muse of Huber Heights; son, Christopher Muse of Galloway; grandson, Rory Muse; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11:30 AM Monday, September 25, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Daljin Kim officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:30 AM until service time at the funeral home.



Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com