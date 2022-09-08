MURRAY, Norma J.



Age 80, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022. She was born in Bainbridge, Ohio, on October 4, 1941, to the late Lewis and Bessie Thompson. Norma is survived by her daughters Kimberly (Dan) Marvin, Kathleen (Daren) Cotter. Grandsons Zachary (Megan) Marvin, Channing (Karissa) Marvin, Nathan Cotter, great-grandchildren Shaelynn and Grayson Marvin, special friend Bill Kemper, sister Betty Hungerford, brother Kenny (Judy) Thompson, brother-in-law Bill (Donna) Murray and sisters-in-law, Debbie (Larry) Zorn, Joy Pendleton, Joan Murray and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, John D. Murray, twin daughters, Cindy and Mindy Murray, and brothers Robert Thompson and Roger Thompson.



"Our mom, Norma, loved the Lord and we are thankful she is rejoicing with Jesus in Heaven. It brings us comfort knowing that we will see her again. She was a lifetime learner that always had a stack of books beside her chair, including her worn Bible. Mom loved her family and friends with a selfless love. We always knew we were being prayed for daily, sometime hourly. Her grandchildren and two beautiful great-grandchildren brought her so much joy. She was a hard worker and retired after 30 years from Mercy Medical Center. Mom always loved being outdoors and going on walks. She had a peace about her that could calm your spirit. We will miss her terribly but know she will be close by watching over us."



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 10, 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Church of God, 2021 Hillside Ave, Springfield, Ohio 45503 with Pastor Mike Criner and Pastor Terry McKinney officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ohio Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420, https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting



www.jacksonlytle.com



