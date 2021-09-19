MURRAY, GILBERT

MURRAY, Sr., Gilbert M.



GILBERT M. MURRAY SR., 84, of Springfield passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 24, 1937, in Frankfort, Kentucky, the son of the late Jacob and Hannah Catherine (Brawner) Murray. Survivors include one daughter, April (Gary) Smith of Springfield; three sons, Wayne Murray of Springfield, Gilbert Jr. (Wanda) Murray of Florida and Chris (Katherine Daniel) Murray of Florida; two sisters, Carol Eades of Springfield, and Sue (Butch) Williams of Springfield; two brothers, Ronald (Lila) Murray of Springfield and Richard Murray of Springfield; numerous grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Murray; one son, Jamie Murray; two sisters and one brother. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 11 am to 12 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of life will begin at 12 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Butch Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at



