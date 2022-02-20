MURRAY (nee Brewster), Betty A.



100, of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Preceded in death by husband, Wayne Murray, sons, Jerry Wayne, Terry Mel and Ned Herbert Murray. Betty had requested no formal funeral services. A



private burial was held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

