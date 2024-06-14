Murray, Alma "Faye"



Alma Faye Rigsby Murray, 88, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at approximately 8 p.m. at Oakwood Village Nursing Facility in Springfield, Ohio. Faye, as she liked to be called, was born on September 7, 1935 in Magoffin County, Kentucky to Floyd and Nettie Phipps Rigsby. Both parents preceded her in death. She was a 1954 graduate of Beaver High School in Beaver, Ohio. On November 27, 1954, Faye married James Murray who preceded her in death on January 16, 2014. Faye and James were married by Elder Paul Turner at his home in Sciotoville, Ohio where the ceremony was witnessed by their parents, Arby and Anna Murray and Elder Floyd and Nettie Rigsby. Faye retired as a Cook at the Northwestern Local School District in Springfield, Ohio after more than 15 years of service. Faye was fortunate to be able to retire in her fifties and she and James enjoyed many winters in Florida with family and friends. Faye was converted in February 1959 and baptized on March 22, 1964 placing her membership with Alder Chapel United Baptist Church in West Jefferson, Ohio. Faye and James (who was ordained as a Deacon on March 15, 1986) served the church as good examples of service and dedication to the United Baptist Church. Faye and James were blessed with a son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Pamela Murray of London, Ohio and a daughter and her significant other, Shirley Murray and Bobbie Lemmons of South Vienna, Ohio. They have one grandson, Bryan Conley and his wife, Lindsay of Adams Mills, Ohio and three granddaughters, Trina McCoy and her husband Jon of Sebastian, Florida; Hayley Murray of London, Ohio; and Kayley Bloemer and her husband, Aaron of Fort Thomas, Kentucky. They were also blessed with five great-grandchildren, Jalynn and Bladen Riley and Jackson, Addison, and Hudson Conley. Faye is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Hazel Conley of Springfield, Ohio; Loretta Murray of Lucasville, Ohio; and Audrey Rigsby of Plain City, Ohio and one brother-in-law, Richard Conley of Beaver, Ohio. Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by brothers Earl, Harlan, Wayne, Marvin, and Kenneth Rigsby and three sisters, Letha Prater, Luna Jenkins, and Irene Conley. Calling hours will be on Sunday, June 16, 2024 from 4-7 p.m. at the Jackson, Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home, 2425 North Limestone Street in Springfield, Ohio. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024 at the funeral home with Elders Jon Lykins, Charles Smith, Jimmy Lykins, and Harold Vance officiating. Burial will follow at Beaver Union Cemetery in Beaver, Ohio at 3 p.m. with Elders Jeff Conley and Therman Rigsby officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



