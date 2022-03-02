MURPHY, Michael Robert "Mike"



Age 59, was born on December 2, 1962, in Harrisburg, PA. He transitioned into eternal life unexpectedly but peacefully, on February 19, 2022, in Kettering, OH. Mike resided in



Dayton for 39 years and established himself as a remarkable colleague, friend, and respected correctional officer for 30 years at Dayton Correctional



Institute (DCI). Mike lived life to the fullest by enjoying every moment! He proudly referred to himself as "NUMBER 6" in various aspects as the sixth of eight children. He is preceded in death by his parents, Celestine Murphy, Robert Lewis, and



sister, Linda Washington. He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters: Bridgette Martin and Brandi Murphy; grandson: Ke'Saun Johnson; three brothers: Edwin Murphy, Sr. (Judy), Edgar Murphy, Jr. (Deborah), and Gerald Murphy (Bon); three sisters: Neena Murphy-Jackson (Kevin), Shirley Murphy, and Vergia Murphy-Isley (Devon); dearest paternal aunt: Willie



Jordan; dearest maternal cousin: Larry Wade Sr.; along with a host of family and friends. Funeral services will begin at noon on Friday, March 4, 2022, inside Phillips Temple Church: 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd, Trotwood, OH 45426. *Masks required*



Visitation begins at 10 am until the time of service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment West Memory Gardens: 6722 Hemple Rd, Moraine, OH 45439.



Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

