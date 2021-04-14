MURPHY, Mary Jo



83 years old, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021. She was born July 8, 1936, in Ravencroft, Tennessee, the daughter of the late William and Helen (Ervin) Little. Mary Jo graduated from Springfield High School in 1954. She was preceded in death by her



beloved husband Ron Murphy in 2015.



Mary Jo was a prominent and active member of the Springfield community. She was a member of various civic organizations including: Young Women's Mission, Board of Realtors, Wittenberg Guild, League of Women Voters, and Junior Service League. Mary Jo was a



successful realtor with Real Estate II for over 25 years and a longtime member of the Springfield Country Club. She



enjoyed playing golf and tennis as well as dining and enjoying time with friends.



Being a great mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was important to Mary Jo and she always attended every game, swim meet and any other activity the kids were



involved with. She loved spending the winters with her



husband Ron in Naples where they were able to spend time with their son and grandchildren.



Mary Jo is survived by her daughter, Lysa Smith; grandchildren, Ashley Murphy Williams (Chris), Alexandria Murphy (Nate), RT Murphy and Paige Smith; great-grandchildren,



Peyton Rae Moore and Connor Williams; sister-in-law Barbara



Little, niece Cyndi (Dan) DeCarlo; nephews, Doug (Diana)



Little and Bart (Tara) Little, brother-in-law Jim Murphy and countless dear friends and relatives.



She was also preceded in death by her son Greg Murphy in 2014, brother Jack Little, and mother-in-law Virginia Murphy.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the "Be the Match" Foundation www.bethemartch.org, an organization that supports patients with leukemia and other blood related diseases or Wittenberg University Athletics at



www.wittenberg.scalefunder.com.



A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, April 18th, from 3-5:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. To leave online expressions of sympathy and view her memorial video, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.



