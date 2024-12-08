Murphy, John

Murphy III, John E.



MURPHY, III, John E., age 75, of Bellbrook, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2024, at his residence surrounded by his family. In his youth, John was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kettering and later Bethel Lutheran Church in Bellbrook. He demonstrated his strong faith in his constant service to others.



John graduated from Bellbrook High School, Class of 1967. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the Ohio State University in 1972 and a doctorate from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1977. Doctor Murphy retired in 2019 after a medical career spanning 41 years. During this time, he served as Chief of Staff at Grandview Hospital and was a member of the American Osteopathic Association, the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, and was awarded Family Physician of the Year from the Ohio Osteopathic Association. He was also awarded Citizen of the Year in Bellbrook and was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at both Wayne Local School District and Bellbrook- Sugarcreek School District. John was a member of the Chamber of Commerce in Waynesville and Bellbrook, a member of Ducks Unlimited, and a supporter of the 4H.



Outgoing, generous, caring, and always energetic, John was often comical and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed sheep and cattle farming, raising corn, hunting, and fishing. Always supportive of youth sports, he coached kids for over 30 years, mostly varsity boys' basketball at Waynesville High School, Bellbrook High School, Xenia Christian, and Stivers High School. He also coached girls' varsity basketball at Stebbins High School. He coached youth baseball and high school tennis. John was a natural leader who offered guidance and teaching to younger minds, specifically through the years he taught high school anatomy and mentored medical residents, interns, and students.



John enjoyed the tradition of visiting Manitoulin Island in Canada for fishing excursions. In addition, he enjoyed goose hunting in the Mississippi Flyway, duck hunting at Grand Lake St. Mary's, quail hunting in Iowa, pheasant hunting in South Dakota, and fly fishing in mountain streams. He enjoyed traveling to Norris Lake with family and friends. He also looked forward to showing sheep at the Ohio State and Greene County Fairs. He will be remembered as a devoted family man, a very empathetic physician, an enthusiastic coach, an inspiring mentor, and an avid outdoorsman.



John was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. John and Charlotte Murphy, Jr, and his brother, Dr. Kevin Murphy. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan (his high school sweetheart); three children, Megan (Mark), Credlebaugh, Dr. John Murphy, IV, and Justin Murphy; 6 grandchildren, Winnie Credlebaugh, Tyler (Hanna) Grant, and their daughter, Corinna, Alayna Murphy, Lylah Murphy, Livia Murphy, and McKenzie King; two brothers, Dr. Bradford (Tricia) Murphy, and Dr. Terrence Murphy; and one sister, Genna ( Shauna) Murphy.



The family will receive friends 2:00 to 6:00 PM Thursday, December 12, at Crossview Christian Church in Waynesville. A celebration of life service will immediately follow the visitation at 6:00 PM on Thursday. at the church. Greg Meredith will be officiating. Conner and Koch Funeral Home in Bellbrook is serving the family. In honor of John's lifelong support of youth sports, contributions may be made to the Athletic Department of Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School District and Wayne Local School District. Condolences at www.connerandkoch.com



