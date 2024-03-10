Murphy, Gordon

Murphy M.D., Gordon K.



age 84, of Dayton, OH, passed away on March 7, 2024. The family will greet friends from 5-7pm on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429. A funeral Service will be held at 10am on Friday, March 15, 2024 at Concordia Lutheran Church, 250 Peach Orchard Ave. Oakwood, OH 45419. Burial at Woodland Cemetery. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com



