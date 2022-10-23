MURPHY,



Florence Cecelia



Florence Cecelia Murphy, age 98, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and formerly of Centerville and Dayton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Treasure Coast Hospice in Fort Pierce, Florida.



Florence was born in Carey, Ohio, on October 29, 1923, to the late Joseph and Katherine (Kaufman) Mitten. Florence grew up, one of the seven Mitten Sisters, on the family farm in Carey. She graduated from Carey High School in 1941 and then continued her education at The Ohio State University where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management and a minor in Art. While at Ohio State, she was on the Women's Varsity Golf Team.



During World War II, Florence worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a typist where she wrote the report for the bombing of Nagasaki. Later in Florence's working career, she was in human resources for The Monsanto Company and retired from The United States Government D.E.S.C. as a Contract Review Specialist.



Being a lifelong Catholic, Florence attended Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, St. Francis of Assisi in Centerville, and most recently St. Lucie Catholic Church in Florida.



Always having a love for life, Florence won a Pin-Up Girl contest during World War II, enjoyed playing the stock market, and visiting any casino she could. To say Florence was a huge Notre Dame fan is an understatement. She lived and died for their football team and should have been their next coach.



Florence will be missed by her loving daughter, Kathleen Murphy, grand-dog, Sparkles, many nieces, nephews, and special family friends.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by eight siblings, Laura Mitten, Alma Mitten Hartnet, Linus Mitten, Blanche Mitten, William Mitten, Margaret Mitten MacBride, Virginia Mitten Smith, and Kate Mitten Petroff; and favorite dogs, Bob and Gina.



All are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at The Original Shrine Church, Carey, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11 am with Father Tom Merrill, OFM Conv. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Carey.



Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com