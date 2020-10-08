MURPHY, Eddie

MURPHY (Burnett), Eddie Carolyn Age 85, of Waynesville, Ohio, passed away in Hospice care on October 4, 2020, in Centerville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary (Thomas) and Harry Burnett; sisters, Janice Lyons, Phyllis Bradstreet, Charlotte Clark; brothers, Harry Marcellus (Sonny) Burnett, Thomas Marion Burnett; and a great-grandson, Blake Malcolm Wright. Survivors include four children, Shane Murphy, Shawn (Nancy) Murphy, Shelly (David) Neeley, Shannon Murphy; 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She graduated from Waynesville High School in 1953 and worked for Centerville City Schools (Ida Weller Elementary) from 1972-2002. At the same time, she was also a part time associate with Elder Beerman Stores Corp., and a receptionist at Design One Hair Salon for 20 plus years. Eddie attended both Otterbein and Centerville United Methodist Churches. Funeral Service at 11:30 am, October 10, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Burial will be in Miami Cemetery, Corwin, Ohio. Friends may call from 5-7 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

