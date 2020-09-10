MUNDY-MINK-DAVIS, Sue Ann Sue Ann Mundy-Mink-Davis, 77, of Springfield, went to be with Jesus on August 31, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1943, to Vivian (Miner) and Joseph Cecil Mundy in Springfield. Sue was a 1961, Shawnee High School Graduate. Sue was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Lou Dennis. She is survived by her husband, Roger Davis; two sons, Marty (Kathy) Mink and Roger (Kelly) Mink; a sister, Judy Crable-Reda; two brothers, Joe (Laurel) Mundy and David (Michelle) Mundy; two grandsons, Hayden & Garrett Mink. Sue will be greatly missed by her family, friends and school chums who meet for monthly luncheons. She had a smile and a hug for everyone she met. A memorial service will be held at Noon on Sept 12, 2020, in Berea Bible Church, 3850 Derr Road, Spfld. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Berea Bible Church. www.AdkinsFunerals.com

