Munday, Sharon

Munday (Lowe), Sharon Kay



Sharon Kay Munday, born on November 15, 1955, in Cleveland, Ohio, passed away on November 2, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from Jefferson Township High School and Wright State University. Sharon will be deeply missed by her loving family, which includes her daughter, Taryn Munday; her sister, Althea Jackson; her nephews, Bennie Jackson, Jordan Lowe, and Jevon Lowe; her best friends, Charlene Chattams, Elizabeth Hicks, Fay Taylor and Mary Petty; along with many more cousins, family, and friends who were fortunate to know her. She is preceded in death by her parents Gladys and William S. Lowe Sr., and her brother, William Lowe Jr. A visitation will be from 9:30am-10:30am on Friday, November 8, 2024 at Newcomer NorthChapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, in Dayton, followed by a funeral service beginning at 10:30am. Sharon's legacy of love, friendship, and unwavering resolve will continue to inspire all who were touched by her life. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to staff at Grandview Hospital, Respiratory & Nursing Center of Dayton, and to Austin Trace Health & Rehab for the care they provided her.



