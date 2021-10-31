MUNCY, Ruth

MUNCY (Volkmann), Ruth E.



Age 94, left her earthly bounds to make her way to her heavenly home after a long battle from Alzheimer's disease at 5am peaceably on Oct. 25th. Ruth was born in Konigsberg, East Prussia. She was attending school in Berlin when the dangers of WWII finally became real as the Russian army was advancing toward the city. She escaped and became a refugee. She eventually made it to safety in Bremerhaven a sea port where she would work as a interpreter and phone operator for the British Army. On her daily walk to work she had to cross through the American sector where she met a handsome Sergeant, Albert Muncy. A romance developed and they married October 21, 1948. At the time of Albert's death they had been married 62 years. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents Eva and Frederick Volkmann, her brothers Werner and Hans Volkmann, her children Christine McNutt and Michael Muncy. Surviving are her sons Bruce and Robert Muncy, Keith McNutt, grandchildren Michael McNutt, Sara Muncy Wilson, Brian Muncy, Josh Muncy, Allison McNutt Church, Megan McNutt Ross, Carter Muncy and 11 great-grandchildren. Due to Covid 19 travel restrictions there will be a private "Celebration of Life" at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that you make a donation to your local Alzheimer's Association. A very heartfelt and special thank you to Trinity Communities nurses (who are angels), doctors and staff that attend loving care to



"OMA." Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

