MUMPOWER, Patrice



On Monday, February 13, a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend passed on to be with the Lord. Patrice Anne Mumpower was 70 years old. She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Ritch and sons Nick (Whitney), Jeremy (Natalie), and Josh (Allie) and 8 grandchildren.



Born to Jerome and Anne Borgert on May 29, 1952, Patrice was raised in Dayton, OH, her lifelong home, with brothers Jerry, Tom, and sister Sue. Baptized into the catholic church, she graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1970. She then pursued work as a legal secretary before dedicating her career to her family as a vocational mother.



In life Patrice did her best to love her family and friends with her whole heart. That will be her legacy. There she will live on, and she will be forever missed.



A Visitation will be held 1-3pm, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Dayton Meals on Wheels. Online memories and condolences may be left here for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com