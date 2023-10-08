Mumford, Mary

Mumford (Anca), Mary Magdalen



Mary M. Mumford (Anca), age 101 passed away October 1, 2023. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 23, 1922. Preceded in death by parents, husband and 2 sons. Survived by 2 daughters, 6 sons, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren. Visitation and service Monday October 9, 2023 at 10:00 am at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home, 2455 Stanley Ave. Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

W E Lusain Funeral Home

2455 Stanley Ave

Dayton, OH

45404

http://www.lusainmemorial.com