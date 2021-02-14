MULVANEY, Mary Ann



Age 66, of Bellefontaine, passed away at OSU East Hospital on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her



parents, Kenneth and Beatrice Mulvaney. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Doug Steiner; children, Kellie (Ty) Schroeder, Scott (Deanna Carson) Steiner, Sean (Jana) Mixon, Michelle (David) Sulfridge and Joshua (Kelly) Mixon;



15 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sister, Sharon Bruton and brothers, Kenny, Tommy, Mark and Joseph Mulvaney. Mary and her husband Doug lived multiple places in the world throughout his time in The United States Air Force. They spent a majority of their time in San Antonio, TX, and had moved to Bellefontaine just recently. Mary enjoyed spending time with family and cherished being able to care for her grandchildren. She enjoyed candle making and crafts and did it for years.



She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Private services with the family will be held at a later date. Contributions in Mary's memory may be sent to St. Jude



Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place,



Memphis, TN 38105, The Cerebral Palsy Foundation,



3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019 or The March of Dimes, 150 Crystal Drive, Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22202. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com