MULLINS, Virgil



Virgil Mullins of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, October 14, 2022, just one day past his 90th birthday, at Hospice of Dayton surrounded by his family. He was born on October 13, 1932, in Mount Vernon, Kentucky, to the late Virgil Sr. & Delia Mullins. He is survived by his wife Dolores, whom he has been with for 65 years, two sisters Anna (Milton) Elliott of Brookville and Carol Schatzman of Florida, brother George Woolery of Brookville; two sons, Tom Mullins of Medway and Ken (Sheila) Mullins of New Carlisle; grandchildren Blair (Megan) Mullins of Brookville, Emma Mullins of New Carlisle, Amanda (Brad) Williams, Gayle (Josh) Lutz of North Hampton, sister-in-law Shirley Mullins of Miamisburg, 5 great-grandchildren, Everett, Lillie, Sophia, Brystol and Maddox, and many nieces and nephews. From his previous marriage, he had one son that preceded him in death, Virgil Mullins Jr. of West Milton and two daughters, Debbie Manson and Cindy Bradley of West Milton. Also, two grandchildren, Dale (Autumn) Buckner and Tina Chaney and several great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Gary Mullins, sisters Ida (Cecil) Young and Bonnie (Doug) Blanton of Clayton, brother Earl Mullins of Miamisburg, sister-in-law Linda Woolery and special friend Lanny Upton of Drexel. Virgil spent his early life farming and helping to support his younger siblings after his dad passed away when he was six. He worked at Price Brothers of Dayton and Benedict Enterprises before spending the next 50 years at his company North Dayton Truck Service, a heavy-duty truck repair garage and towing service, working together with family. Grandpa or Pops, names his children and grandchildren knew him by will always be remembered for his love and devotion to them. More than anything, Virgil loved spending time with his grandchildren, often times at their lake home at Lake Cumberland, Kentucky. He was "Grandpa" to many - by his family and many in the towing industry, which he dedicated over 50 years of his life. Through he and his wife's ownership of North Dayton Truck, he carried out his mission statement that he always professed, "We've got to get the man off the road!" His work ethic and witty humor will not be forgotten. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Hospice of Dayton to which memorials can be made in Virgil's memory. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, Ohio. The follow day, Friday, October 21, 2022, a funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Following the service, Virgil will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Virgil or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

