Mullins, Norma J.



Age 92, died on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Beattyville, KY on December 2, 1930 the daughter of George and Rena (Riley) Noland. On February 9, 1948 in Georgetown, Kentucky she married James Grover Mullins. Norma worked as a nurse aide at Mercy Hospital for many years. She was a loyal member of Faith Pentecostal Church. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Debbie Mastandrea and her partner, Albert Johnston of Hamilton; the loves of her life: granddaughter and grandson, Melissa and Paul Hannon; great-granddaughter and great-grandson, Layla and Christopher Hannon; her step-daughter, Dolly Guertin and many loving nieces and nephews, including Gary Mullins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Grover Mullins; her daughter, whom she missed every day, Denise Mullins Sizer, her sister and protector, Lillian Rucker and two sons-in-law, Cecil New and Dick Mastandrea. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Rick Witt officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Faith Pentecostal Church, 1676 Eden Park Drive, Hamilton, Ohio, 45013. Mom, for 23 years, I had you all to myself, now it's Denise's turn. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



