MULLINS, Glen R.



Glen passed away Saturday, November 7th, 2020, after a brief illness complicated by COVID. The family is planning a



memorial service at a later date.



Glen is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley, children Glen Jr. (Sherry), and Renae Proeschel (Dan), grandchildren, Tricia Shepherd (Bob), Clint Proeschel (Breine), and Cole Proeschel, great-grandchildren, Evan Underhill, Brooke Underhill, Ellie Proeschel, and Lauren Proeschel.



Glen was born in Keokee, Virginia, on 11/16/1933, and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He held many



different jobs during his lifetime and touched a lot of lives. His smile and laughter will be missed.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.

