MULLINS, David Ellis



Of Centerville, OH, passed away on December 28, 2021, at the age of 73. Throughout David's life he attended Sinclair



College, graduated from Patterson Co-op and spent most of his career in the automotive and service industry until retiring from Genuine Auto. David was a long-time member of



Gathering Place Baptist Church, an animated storyteller, uniquely funny, loved deeply and was a diehard Alabama fan. For the last nine years, David has passionately served at Edgewood Center Food Pantry and was Director of the Arthur Ave Ministry-Center Food Pantry where he had found his true calling.



He is survived by his devoted wife of 22 years, Connie and five children, Amy (Ted), Brian (Niki), Steve (Jodi), Jim, and Jeff as well as 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, his brother Dan (Edie) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, James and Marie Mullins, sister Elaine (Gary) and brother Phillip.



Funeral services will be held at Tobias Funeral Home at 5471 Far Hills Avenue in Centerville on Friday, January 14, 2022.



Visitation begins at 10:00 am, the service will begin promptly at 11:00 am, Dr. Steve Haines will be officiating. The following day, David will be buried in Climax, KY, on the family farm where he spent his summers and made a lifetime of



memories.



With food insecurity as David's greatest passion, in lieu of flowers please consider a financial gift to the Dayton Food Bank, 56 Armor Place, Dayton, OH 45417.



David will be dearly missed. We are comforted by his deep faith and know this is not the end of his story.

