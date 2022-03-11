Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

MULLINS, Allen

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MULLINS, Allen

Age 50, of Camden, OH, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center in Kettering, OH. He was born September 5, 1971, in Richmond, IN. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and most of all spending time with family. He was preceded in death by his brother Ross Eric Mullins. He is survived by parents

Roscoe and Hope Mullins of Camden; sister April (Clay) Dunwoodie of Eaton; significant other Nita McKinney of

Eaton; children: A.J. Mullins of Eaton, Leah Fitzwater of

Kettering, Ryan Mullins of Kentucky, Kayla Perkins of Germantown, Kayla Mullins of Kentucky and Krystin Mullins of

Kentucky; 9 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Preble Memory Gardens in West Alexandria, OH. Gard Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eaton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Hemophilia Foundation, 7 Penn Plaza, Suite 1204, New York, NY 10001. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home

226 W. Main St

Eaton, OH

45320

https://www.gsbfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
BRUBAKER, Joseph
3
SCHADE, Donald
4
NEWKOLD, Julia
5
FORSHEY, Benjamin
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top