MULLINS, Allen



Age 50, of Camden, OH, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center in Kettering, OH. He was born September 5, 1971, in Richmond, IN. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and most of all spending time with family. He was preceded in death by his brother Ross Eric Mullins. He is survived by parents



Roscoe and Hope Mullins of Camden; sister April (Clay) Dunwoodie of Eaton; significant other Nita McKinney of



Eaton; children: A.J. Mullins of Eaton, Leah Fitzwater of



Kettering, Ryan Mullins of Kentucky, Kayla Perkins of Germantown, Kayla Mullins of Kentucky and Krystin Mullins of



Kentucky; 9 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Preble Memory Gardens in West Alexandria, OH. Gard Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eaton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Hemophilia Foundation, 7 Penn Plaza, Suite 1204, New York, NY 10001. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.

